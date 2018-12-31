Platinum Games Has ‘Several Announcements’ Planned For 2019

We already know that Platinum Games has big plans for the new year, as Bayonetta 3 was previously announced and potentially set to arrive sometime soon. But there might be more where that came from, as the publisher could be hinting at something even bigger.

While speaking with 4Gamer, Platinum’s Atsushi Inaba hinted that several things will be coming from the company. “Next year will be intense as usual. It seems it will be a year where PlatinumGames aims to move up to new levels, so I’ll do my best …But if I end up saying something like that safely, my statement would not be interesting, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, next year we will make several announcements!”

The question now is what kind of announcements could the company have in mind. Will we see more on the mobile front from Platinum? Or possibly console-related? Keep in mind that Platinum had been working on a number of projects over the years, so they could go any which way.

For instance, a while back, Microsoft shut down the company’s ambitious Xbox One game, Scalebound, but there’s always a chance for a return, given this relisting on the Xbox One store. And it would make for an interesting surprise during Microsoft’s E3 2019 showcase…

But then came this story we published back in September, talking about Platinum Games talking with Capcom to work with the company again on the Viewtiful Joe and Okami sequels. Though nothing was finalized in the deal, the companies departed on good terms, noting that it could be possible they team up in the future. And considering how vested Capcom is in its old-school franchises, this could very well happen.

That’s not all, either. There’s a good chance Square Enix could announce a NieR sequel with Platinum pairing up with director Yoko Taro yet again; and then there’s Vanquish, its wildly over-the-top shooter for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, which may make an HD return to consoles, since it went over so well on PC last year with 4K support. A sequel wouldn’t be out of the question, either, as Vanquish 2 has a nice ring to it.

And last but not least, the company did express its desire to bring The Wonderful 101 from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch, considering how well ports to that system are doing. The company’s doing well with Nintendo, so you never know. And, hey, Star Fox Zero as well…hmmm. That would fit those two mystery Nintendo Switch games they’re working on.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but hopefully Platinum won’t keep us waiting too long.