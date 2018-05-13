Bayonetta Developer Working on An Unannounced Game That Will “Turn The Action Genre on Its Head”

Japanese developer PlatinumGames has earned a reputation as one of the premier action game developers in the industry with releases like NieR: Automata, Vanquish, The Wonderful 101, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and of course with the Bayonetta series. It has delivered so many groundbreaking and stellar action games at this point, that even its huge misses – i.e. The Legend of Korra, Star Fox Zero, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, etc. – are often overlooked when talking about it in the context of the action-game developer pantheon.

That said, it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise that it has an unannounced game in the works, which according to it, will “turn the action genre on its head.”

Word of PlatinumGames’ super secret game comes way of director Hideki Kamiya and head producer Atsushi Inab, who recently led a panel at Bitsummit in Kyoto.

Over the course of the panel, talk about the studio’s future eventually reared its head. During this period of discussion, Inaba revealed that the studio is working on a variety of interesting games, including one unannounced title that will do something new, and innovate in a way people have never seen before, or in other words, it’ll “turn the action genre on its head.” And apparently, the game is so top-secret at this point that a lot of people at PlatinumGames don’t even know it exists, which probably means it still is very early in development, and thus at least a few years away.

Speaking of actions games, the pair at one point where asked whether a perfect action game exists, and while Inaba was doubtful one does or ever will, Kamiya name-dropped Castlevania is a game that comes to mind.

As you may know, the key to many action games, at least Platinum action games, is creating a good and innovative combo system. According to Kamiya, a good combo system lets the player feel like the character, and allows them to do really cool moves, obviously.

PlatinumGames is currently working on Bayonetta 3, which was revealed last December as a Nintendo Switch exclusive title. There is no word on when it will release. As for when this top-secret and revolutionary action game will hit, who knows. It will presumably come after Bayonetta 3.

