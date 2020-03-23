Players Can Poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s a notable lack of bathroom usage in most forms of media. It seems that content creators have come to an unspoken understanding that most of these sequences take place between scenes, for the sake of the audience. As such, no matter how much time passes by in a story, it’s rare to see protagonists take a handful of minutes to relieve themselves. There are, of course, exceptions to the rule. In The Sims, players do have to make sure their Sims use the bathroom, or risk unfortunate accidents. Animal Crossing: New Horizons joins The Sims in this regard, albeit in a cuter and more optional fashion.

In the game, players can eat fruit found on their island to gain additional energy. However, if players sit on a toilet afterwards, the stored energy from the fruit will decrease, and a caption box will appear reading “and that takes care of that!” It’s a strange inclusion for the series, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a number of unique firsts. It’s also the first game in the series where mobile phones have played a role. While these new inclusions make the world of New Horizons a bit more realistic, it should be noted that the realism stops there, as there is no way for players to use the Nook Phone while on the toilet. In the next game, perhaps!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest game in Nintendo‘s popular franchise. In the game, players find themselves building a new society on a deserted island. Previous games have seen players moving into a house in a previously established town or city, but the game’s new setting allows players to build things up in a much more significant way. As a result, the game offers a far different experience, with more options than ever before.

All of these new inclusions seem to be sitting well with players. The game is already off to an impressive start, outselling every previous Animal Crossing game in their first week combined in the UK.

Have you checked out Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet? Have you made your character use the toilet yet?