PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Reaches New Concurrent User Record, Introduces New Wheels

Boy, nothing can stop PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, can it? It sure doesn't seem that way.

Bluehole's incredibly popular multiplayer game has done nothing but grow over the past few months since its Early Access release, even reaching more concurrent players than the Steam champion, Valve's own DOTA 2, at one point, with 1.3 million users compared to its 1.2 million fans. And it doesn't look like the game is done yet.

The company has reported that it's risen in concurrent users again, reaching as high as 1,523,179 million – setting yet another major record for Steam in the process.

So the game continues to flourish in popularity, despite recent controversy lately surrounding Bluehole's comments to Epic Games regarding its Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. It seems players just can't get enough of getting their hands on a "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" award.

For good measure, Bluehole took the opportunity to introduce something new with the announcement, with three new vehicles on the way to the game. As you can see, the first of the three appears to be a Volkswagen-like van that could comfortably seat a battle party of about six – though that would make them a deadly target for anyone that happens to be carrying anything explosive at the time. On the bright side, this thing probably looks like fun flying over hills at top speed. Whee!

"I mentioned we're working on three new vehicles for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in my AMA earlier this week," the company noted in its tweet. "Today I'm excited reveal the first of these…"

It's unknown when the vehicle, along with the two yet-to-be-revealed cars, will be debuting in the game, but they'll likely be available with the next update later in the year. And they're sure to make the trip over to the Xbox One version of Battlegrounds when it debuts later this year, thanks to a little help from Microsoft.

We'll bring you more details on when they'll be added when a date is provided. But hot damn, 1.5 million – that's a lot of chicken platters.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now in Early Access on Steam, and will release on PC and Xbox One later this year.