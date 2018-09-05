PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Gets Huge Xbox Audience, Full Game Available Now

Everything’s coming up roses for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for Xbox One following its showcase at PAX West this weekend, as Microsoft has revealed some new details about the hit multiplayer game in a new blog post.

The publisher has reported that the game’s Xbox community has reached nine million players, a huge climb from the five million that were reported earlier this year. Not bad at all for a title that’s been sitting in Game Preview mode since its release last December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s news about that as well, as Microsoft has finally given PUBG the Full Product release, upgrading it from Game Preview. The game has been updated to reflect this, not only including a number of refinements, but also the inclusion of the new Sanhok Map, making its debut in the console version for the first time. It can be purchased through the Xbox Live Marketplace.

In addition, a new Event Pass is available, providing access to a number of activities that will be available for the game as it goes on.

Furthermore, Microsoft has assured that they’re working closely with PUBG Corp. to keep the game updated, with optimizations and other features being improved as time goes on. An exciting roadmap of new features will also be revealed, showcasing what’s to come in the months ahead — including a new Snow Map that will no doubt arrive in time for the holidays.

The game is available for purchased at $29.99, either in physical or digital format depending on what you prefer. If you purchased the previous Game Preview version, you’ll be updated to the full game at no additional charge. (This also includes the retail version.)

We’ll let you know what other updates are being planned for the game in the months ahead as soon as they’re available. In the meantime, if you haven’t jumped in yet, give the game a try and see how much has improved since its release. Hopefully we’ll see its best days to come, especially with the upcoming features and possible events.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, as well as PC and mobile devices.