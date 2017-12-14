PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Doesn’t Have A Free Trial On Xbox One

Microsoft’s Xbox Preview program for Xbox One has provided developers with a lot of opportunity in the past, as they could give gamers a taste of what the full product is all about with a free one-hour trial, with titles like ARK: Survival Evolved and The Long Dark benefitting as a result. However, it doesn’t look like all titles offer it, as the latest addition to the program, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, doesn’t have it.

The best-selling PC hit arrived on Xbox One on Tuesday, and was already met with some controversy over its questionable quality. With that, some players were wondering why they didn’t have access to a one-hour trial to see how the game fared before being asked to fork over $30 for a full purchase.

Talking with Windows Central, an Xbox representative tried to explain what was going on with the situation. The one-hour preview is still a go for most Xbox Preview titles, but in Battlegrounds‘ case, they just couldn’t allot further server space.

“At the launch of PUBG on Xbox One in Xbox game Preview, the one-hour trial period will not be available as we are prioritizing server stability for the game. However, we are looking to bring a one-hour trial period to the game once player concurrency and server stability are optimized; we’ll share more in the future.”

Some fans are a bit displeased over the lack of quality in the Xbox One version of the game, even going as far as requesting a refund for their purchases because of said issue. So it almost seems like the Xbox Game Preview program would’ve done a world of good here, instead of making players mad over the fact that their game isn’t quite as polished as it could’ve been.

Obviously, Bluehole will make improvements to the game over time, so that it performs better on Xbox One and Xbox One X alike. In the meantime, though, those that are curious as to how it is may want to check out some Twitch streams and YouTube videos, just to be on the safe side.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available for Xbox One, as well as in Early Access on PC.