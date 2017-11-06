PUBG’s Testing Servers Are Open With New Changes, but No Vaulting

The test servers for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are once again open for players to join, but sadly, the update is missing one highly-anticipated feature.

Vaulting is one mechanic that PUBG have eagerly been waiting for, but it’s not present in this test server update, a testing phase that instead looks to examine some new anti-cheating measures. It was announced through the game’s Twitter account recently that they were planning on imposing new ways to combat cheaters in PUBG, and they’ve made good on their promise with the latest update with a follow-up tweet that confirmed the changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players, we are opening our test servers to test some new measures to better detect the use of cheats. — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) November 6, 2017

But it’s not present in this test server update, a testing phase that instead looks to examine some new anti-cheating measure that the game’s team is testing. It was announced through the game’s Twitter account recently that they were planning on imposing new measures to combat cheaters in PUBG, and they’ve made good on their promise with the latest update.

Though the date for the vaulting feature has yet to be decided, it’s been talked about pretty recently, so some players were hoping to see it soon, perhaps even in this update. Unfortunately, another tweet from the game’s account put those hopes to rest by saying that it wouldn’t be included in this update due to some persisting issues with the version of the game that has vaulting and climbing.

Please note, this is not the vaulting & climbing patch that we know you’ve all been waiting for. That will come a bit later. — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) November 6, 2017

Vaulting across obstacles in PUBG seems like a distant dream with how much it’s been previewed and discussed in the past, and it looks like players will have to wait just a bit longer until they get to try out the mechanic. With how quickly everything moves in PUBG across diverse open and urban environments, the vaulting feature is one that would completely change the way that you move around the map.

The vaulting and climbing mechanics will hopefully be finished soon, perhaps in time for the Xbox One X release of PUBG on De. 12.