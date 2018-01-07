Xbox to Have Info on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch Status Soon

The Xbox team working on the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds expects to have more information on the status of the latest patch sometime soon.

A release date for the next PUBG patch to come to the Xbox One hasn’t been announced just yet, but players are getting antsy for some kind of news as to when they’ll receive the update. While an update for the game was pushed towards the end of December, the next update that focuses on “known issues” and “quality of life improvements” along with gameplay tweaks reportedly went to Microsoft Certification last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the subject of the next Xbox One patch for PUBG was brought up on the Xbox One subreddit, a member of the Xbox team responded to a post about the patch and gave some insight into the patch goals and process.

“For PUBG on Xbox, there is currently no specific or set day of the week we will release patches. Our goal is to make patches available once Certification has finalized testing, and the team is confident that the overall experience is improved with the patch.

“Depending on the types of fixes included in a patch, the process may take less or more time, but our collective goal is to bring meaningful improvements to our players as quickly as possible.

“We will strive for transparency in the process (hence this weeks previous update on the state of the patch) even though information may appear to be incomplete or still in formation.

“In any event we will have more to share soon, and perhaps as early as later this evening on our client side patch status.”

Both the parent Reddit post and the Xbox response came within hours of each other on Sunday, so the timeframe from Xbox that references “this evening” could mean that PUBG players on the Xbox One could see some new patch information fairly soon.