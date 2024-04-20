5 PS Plus Games to Play Before They Stop Being Free

PlayStation Plus is losing 25 games on May 21, which means PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have almost exactly a month to enjoy these games for free. Not all PS Plus subscribers though. None of these PS4 and PS5 games are currently available for free with a PS Plus Essential subscription, only a PS Plus Extra subscription or a PS Plus Premium subscription. If you do have a subscription to either the medium tier of PS Plus or the expensive tier, you have lots of gaming to do before May 21.

To this end, we have gone ahead and chosen five games, in particular, that we think are worth prioritizing as not even single one of the 25 games is worth your time, especially not with Stellar Blade on the horizon. There are a bunch of Final Fantasy games leaving. All five games could realistically be Final Fantasy games, but for the purpose of this we have chosen one from this batch, which also happens to be the most iconic.

The Messenger

About: "As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan's survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor."

How Long to Beat: 12-15 hours

Final Fantasy 7

About: "In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organization which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?"

How Long to Beat: 35 to 50 hours

Other Final Fantasy Games Leaving: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition.

Observation

About: "Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station's artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station's control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself. You're not on the station, you are the station."

How Long to Beat: 6 to 8 hours

My Friend Pedro

About: "My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man's struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol' stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld."

How Long to Beat: 5 to 6 hours

Abzu

About: "From the art director of Journey, Abzu is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant hidden world bursting with color and life as you descend into the heart of the ocean. But beware as you swim deeper as dangers lurk in the depths."

How Long to Beat: 2 hours