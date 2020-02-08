Two Colorful PlayStation 4 Controllers Are Back for a Limited Time

Sony’s released quite the variety of PlayStation 4 controllers throughout the console’s lifespan to expand the choices beyond just your normal black, white, and the occasional splash of solid color. Two of those controllers were part of a batch that dropped years ago and didn’t last too long until people had bought them all up. Those two controllers are the two-toned Berry Blue and Sunset Orange devices, and if you missed out on them whenever they were first announced, Sony just gave you a way to get them again now that they’re back in stock for a limited time.

The return of the Berry Blue and Sunset Orange controllers was announced on the official PlayStation Twitter account with a preview of each one shown. The Sunset Orange controller is outfitted with a vibrant orange front with the back of it and all the buttons and sticks colored a dark blue. The Berry Blue controller on the other hand has a robin’s egg blue front with the rest of the controller a deep red.

Both of those controllers can be seen below along with a link for where you can pick up your device before they’re sold out once again.

Back for a limited time: The Sunset Orange and Berry Blue DS4 colors are available in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last: https://t.co/XeYJ9CIxGK pic.twitter.com/0AeNJTE1k4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 8, 2020

These controllers were first announced years ago when Sony unveiled them in August 2018. They were released alongside the Blue Camo controller and the Copper device. Both of those were still pretty popular just like most of the PlayStation 4 controllers end up being, but they were nowhere near as eye-catching as Berry Blue and Sunset Orange.

Your best bet finding these vibrant controllers outside of this PlayStation sale are through pre-owned shops or other resellers, so if you’re interested, it’s worth checking them out before they’re gone.

While the return of these controllers is exciting for anyone who missed out on them, the focus lately has been placed much more heavily on speculations and rumors regarding the PlayStation 5’s controller. Only a few details about the next-gen console’s controller have been confirmed while many more ideas of potential features and improvements have been assumed from looking at patents. People have even made videos to imagine what the next controller will look like, but we haven’t officially seen the PlayStation 5 controller in any way yet.