The PlayStation 4 Turns Five Today

With all of the talk about the next generation and the PlayStation 5 and “Xbox Scarlet,” it’s time to take a moment to not look forward, but to look back. The PlayStation 4 turns five years old today, which is five years of incredible stories, breathtaking reveals, and outstanding gaming adventures.

When the PlayStation 4 first came out, fans got to re-experience PS3 favorites in a new light such as with titles like The Last of Us: Remaster. We had campy horror exclusives like Until Dawn, unparalleled challenges in Bloodborne, and once again got to step back into the boots of Nathan Drake in Uncharted.

From there, the journeys only got better leading up to this year’s amazing Marvel’s Spider-Man and the fresh new take on the God of War franchise. We’ve had VR adventures that let us experience familiar worlds in an all new way like Skyrim VR, and we’ve revisited classic adventures through their PS Now program.

We’ve seen numerous consoles from the PlayStation 4 line release, including the amazing Call of Duty, Spider-Man, God of War, and other PS4s. We’ve also seen the basic system evolve itself with the PlayStation 4 Slim and the PlayStation 4 Pro.

We’ve loved those big reveals and the excitement of developers all around the world show off their hard work. We’ve felt the joy of the gaming community, both in single-player and online multiplayer titles. We’ve seen a change of leadership, a change of creative direction. We’ve seen hiatuses, and missed opportunities.

With a long list of exclusives still on the way – including the highly anticipated Death Stranding title – the journey is far from over for those that get their game on with PlayStation. We’ve seen a lot in the last five years and we’re looking forward to seeing even more in the years to come.

What are some of your favorite memories from the PlayStation 4? What do you hope to see from the next generation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your PlayStation thoughts, hopes, and dreams!

Happy birthday, PlayStation 4!