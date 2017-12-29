Gross Playstation 4 Image Shows Why You Should Probably Clean Your Console Now

It might be time to open up your console and clean it, especially if it’s running pretty loudly. A new post to Reddit on r/PS4 shows a console with a fan that might get your stomach churning, especially if you’re one of the those hard-core console players whose extended hours of game time might have very well resulted in the same thing. The original poster shared the photo with the caption “system was running a bit loud, took it apart and wow!”

Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image prompted advice from various posters on how to clean the console, as well as images and horror stories from others who declined to until it was almost too late.

If your Playstation 4 is running a little loud, now might definitely be the right time to pop the cover off an check the fan. There are plenty of helpful, quick YouTube tutorials that will walk you through the cleaning process, so don’t jump into it unprepared. The process itself is pretty simple for all versions save for te launch PS4, which has a few warranties that you may need to be careful about if that’s something you don’t want to mess with.

Cleaning and maintenance may not be especially popularized among casual players, but it’s important if you want to keep your console running for a long time without running into problems like overheating. Still, you don’t need to be a techno-genius to keep your console running well, and the little steps you take routinely to keep the PlayStation 4 in working condition don’t need to be complicated. While going as far as taking it apart isn’t always necessary, it’s important to wipe your console down to get rid of dust, and to maybe take a can of compressed air to the nooks and crannies at least once a month.