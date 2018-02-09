PS4 Name Change Rumors Circulate, But There’s a Catch

With each huge update that hits the PlayStation network, many PSN users have had no problem being vocal about there displeasure that there still isn’t a way to change those old gamertags. Sometimes, you want to move past the days of butterflyz and 69s but without having to lose all of that hard-earned trophy progress. Looks like Sony is finally listening to the request and are actively garnering more feedback from their users about this topic.

Though the latest update did feature many phenomenal upgrades including UI enhancements, supersampling, and more – many weren’t happy that something seemingly simple remains to be absent from upcoming patches. Since the latest huge update is still in beta phase, it’s not too late to make some much needed adjustments and that’s what they are looking at doing with a rumored survey making its rounds from Sony. That being said, we can’t help but to be a little weary of the leak, and you’ll see why in a second.

Push Square first reported the Sony survey that is being sent out at random. According to the anonymous tip, the survey below is being pushed to gauge interest in a potential name change feature being added. The survey can be seen in the screenshot below and it reads:

“PlayStation have been exploring the possibility of adding a feature to PSN that lets users change their ID. Before any of this though, they want to understand if gamers are interested in this feature or not.

Please remember the topic and contents of this survey are for your eyes only and not to be shared with anyone else. We can’t be sure whether this feature will be added or not, but we can be sure your opinions will be heard.”

We can’t help but to notice though a few glaring red flags about this “survey.” First off, the perspective change between “we” and “they.” Sony is a top-tier company and though grammatical mistakes do happen, the entire survey seems incredibly amateur and ridden with verbiage missteps. Another thing we couldn’t help but to eye critically is the “we can’t be sure whether this feature will be added or not” line. Yes, you can. Users have not been shy about begging for this feature for years now and it’s very doable with all of the recent overhauls happening. Even, for argument sake, if that were true that Sony “wasn’t sure,” they wouldn’t put that in the opening intro of a vital market outreach attempt.

Everything about this ‘leak’ screams fake but at the same time, we hope so much it’s true. We have reached out to Sony for comment and will update this with their response.