Massive ‘PlayStation Picks’ Sale Features Top-Rated Games for Cheap

Even with top games like Spider-Man and Shadow of the Tomb Raider being available this week, there’s always room to add more great games to your library. And with this week’s “PlayStation Picks” sale on the PlayStation Store, you can do just that.

Several titles are being offered on sale, from anywhere to 50 to 60 percent off, depending if you’re a PlayStation Plus member or not. This includes favorites like the Complete Edition of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt; Diablo III: Eternal Collection; Bioshock: The Collection and several others.

The sale’s going on through next Tuesday, September 18 at 8 AM PDT, so you’ve got time to do some shopping. And on top of that, it appears that a new PlayStation Rewards program is being pushed in the process, which you can learn more about here.

Let’s see what’s up for grabs this week! (PlayStation Plus prices shown.)

Unbeatable Prices On Titanfall 2, Detroit: Become Human and More

Mafia III- $13.99

Battlefield 1: Revolution- $10.19

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition- $53.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $7.99

Human Fall Flat: Total Bob Bundle- $5.99

Human Fall Flat- $5.99

EA Sports UFC 3- $23.99

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition- $26.99

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition- $41.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition- $31.99

Battlefield 1- $5.19

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (includes Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield Hardline)- $39.99

Detroit: Become Human- $35.99

The Witcher III Wild Hunt: Complete Edition- $19.99

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle- $19.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $9.99

Bioshock: The Collection- $19.79

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $19.79

Just Cause 3- $5.99

Need For Speed Payback- $15.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $14.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $8.99

Need For Speed Payback: Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Slender: The Arrival- $2.99

Just Cause 3 XL Edition- $8.99

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition- $9.99

WWE 2K18- $17.99

The Warriors (PS2 to PS4)- $8.99

Need For Speed- $4.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $5.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition- $29.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection- $29.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $23.99

Hungry Shark World- $7.99

The Escapists 2- $11.99

Watch Dogs 2- $17.99

Outlast 2- $8.99

Overcooked!- $5.77

Even More Bargains On Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and More

Red Dead Revolver (PS2 to PS4)- $8.99

South Park: The Video Game Collection- $39.99

Street Fighter V- $9.99

Need For Speed: Deluxe Edition- $6.24

Manhunt (PS2 to PS4)- $8.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $5.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $14.99

Amnesia: Collection- $11.99

Max Payne (PS2 to PS4)- $8.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $6.79

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt- $19.99

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold Edition Game Bundle- $49.99

Mafia III: Deluxe Edition- $20.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $9.99

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition- $20.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition- $23.99

Thumper- $7.99

Need For Speed Rivals- $4.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $11.99

Superhot- $14.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $5.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition- $15.99

Quiplash- $3.99

Sonic Forces- $23.99

What Remains of Edith Finch- $9.99

The Jackbox Party Pack- $12.49

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition- $19.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite- $15.99

Psychonauts (PS2 to PS4)- $1.99

Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Bundle- $30.09

Forgotten Anne- $14.99

DiRT 4- $16.79

OnRush- $35.99

Valley- $5.99

The Invisible Hours- $11.99

Worms WMD- $10.19

Owlboy- $14.99

DiRT Rally- $7.99

Yooka Laylee- $13.59

The Flame In the Flood Complete Edition- $4.49

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy- $9.99

Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir- $23.99

Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator- $7.99

Gravel- $14.99

OnRush Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99

