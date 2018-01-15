Newegg Offering Stellar PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle Deal On Ebay

Let’s say you’ve been looking to upgrade to a PlayStation 4 Pro, or you just didn’t have the chance to upgrade over the course of the holiday season. Fortuantely, there’s a bundle that should suit your needs, without putting a strain on your wallet.

Newegg has offered up a new bundle on eBay that will net you a great deal on Sony’s advanced hardware, while at the same time netting you a couple of hot games, so you can jump into your 4K experience on the right foot.

The bundle includes a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console, as well as two games – Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition and Destiny 2 – for $399.99. That’s with free shipping, so you won’t have to pay much outside of that, aside from any taxes in your area.

What’s more, it looks like Newegg has ample stock of the system available. You may want to jump sooner rather than later, as it’s likely to run out, but it’s a great way to pick up the PS4 Pro, with a couple of games thrown in for free.

Now, the system itself looks to be the plain black 1TB model, instead of the limited edition white Destiny 2 bundle that was offered back in September. That said, though, it still looks pretty dang sleek in an entertainment center, and the games are brand new, so they can sit right alongside it. And, of course, you get a DualShock 4 controller and all the hook-ups, including an HDMI cable.

So head on over and take advantage of this deal, and jump into the future of gaming!

If you choose, you can also head over to Newegg’s main page and grab this PlayStation 4 Pro by itself for $359.99. You’ll just need to put in the promo code EMCXEEX34 to apply the discount. You can also get a PlayStation 4 controller for $35.99 by entering the code EMCXEEX36. Happy shopping!

