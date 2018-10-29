PlayStation 4 System Price Cuts Likely Around Black Friday, Says Analyst

Considering that Sony has already begun ramping up for the PlayStation 5 for its eventual release, there’s some discussion as to when the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro will see price cuts. Considering the opinion of one analyst, they’re likely to come sooner rather than later.

While speaking with GamingBolt, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter noted that, as they did the previous year during that time, Sony will likely introduce price cuts for the holiday season for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro during Black Friday, which will be coming up next month right after Thanksgiving.

“The PS4 [Pro Red Dead Redemption 2] bundle is sneaky,” Pachter said. “They cut the price of the hardware in Japan to the equivalent of $349 and didn’t do so in the U.S., keeping the hardware at $399. That means Red Dead is ‘free’ in the bundle. I think we get a cut for PS4 (to $249) and Pro (to $349) around Black Friday, but the pricing now makes RDR look like it’s free. Regardless, not that many bundles sell before Black Friday, so it’s unclear if this deal will last very long.”

But the price could drop even further than that. Last year, PS4 Slim bundles could be found as cheap as $199, which means that GameStop, Best Buy and other retailers could find such a “sweet spot” with consoles yet again, with the PS4 Pro possibly sticking around the $349 price point. That’s not final, to say the least, but it could very well happen, giving the PS4 yet another boost as it goes into its 2019 gaming season.

Now the real question is what Microsoft and Nintendo will do to keep up their momentum. As you may recall, last year Microsoft introduced its own price cut on the Xbox One to keep up with PS4, a move that paid off pretty well in terms of sales. It could do the same thing again with a number of its bundles, pushing more Xbox One S units out the door. However, it’s hard to tell what the company will do with the Xbox One X at this point, though a price cut down to $399 or $449 wouldn’t be the worst thing. Or, at the very least, bundling a game like Forza Horizon 4 to sweeten the deal.

Considering that Black Friday is just a few weeks away, we’re likely to see what these companies have planned fairly soon. We’ll keep you filled in on what’s happening as we lead up to the big sales day. Start saving those dollars now!