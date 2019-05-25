Sony Confirms The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima Are Still PS4 Games

There’s been some scuttlebutt that The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima won’t be hitting the PS4, and will rather be PS5 games. There’s been especially a lot of speculation over the latter two games. The Last of Us Part II looks poised to release this year, but who knows when the other two games will arrive. But according to Sony, all three games are still slated to hit the PS4. This doesn’t mean they won’t also release on the PS5, just that they won’t be skipping PlayStation’s current console.

Sony confirmed the three games are still PS4 bound during a recent corporate strategy meeting where it flashed the game’s logos alongside its “outstanding” PS4 line-up. Again, there’s a good chance all of three of these games will be ported to PS5. Heck, some of them may even be cross-gen releases, but as of right now, Sony is saying they will also be available to play for current PS4 owners.

So, when can expect to get our hands on the games? Well, as mentioned above, there’s mounting evidence pointing to The Last of Us Part II releasing later this year. Meanwhile, Death Stranding is all over the place. There’s been reports, rumors, and hints that it could come 2019, but there’s been nothing substantial suggesting this is the case. Probably sometime during 2020. Meanwhile, of the three games, we’ve seen the least of Ghost of Tsushima, and there’s been some recent developments suggesting it’s still a ways off. If I was a betting man, I’d say it will hit late 2020.

Unfortunately, with Sony skipping E3 this year, we may not getting any updates on the three games for a little bit. That said, if The Last of Us Part II is going to release this year, we’ll need to hear about it sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Kojima has been teasing that a new Death Stranding trailer is coming soon. As for Ghost of Tsushima, it’s been nothing but crickets out of Sucker Punch.

Thanks, DualShockers.