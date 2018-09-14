PlayStation 4 Update 6.0 Live, Not What Fans Expected

PS4 just got a major firmware update to version 6.0. Typically when we see updates bring up an operating system to a brand new number (eg. 1.52 to 2.0), it means that a major upgrade has taken place. A new base number has almost come to be synonymous with a new platform; a new foundation; new features. As PlayStation fans everywhere realized that firmware 6.0 was updating and installing, they immediately sought out the update notes to see what’s new. They were soon disappointed.

Womp womp. Just a plain, boring, little stability update. I’m not sure what we were hoping for. More streamlining options; the ability to change our PSN usernames; a new picture-in-picture feature? It’s not like we had any leaks or rumors to go off of, but then, we weren’t expecting version 6.0 to drop out of nowhere.

Maybe it’s not the dream update we were hoping for, but it is about to make your morning a lot better. Any time we get a stability update on PS4, you can count on an army of PlayStation fans to surge forward with a trove of hilarious images and gifs.

For a good, sensible chuckle, may we redirect you to this thread where you can actually see all of these gifs and many, many more.

So what are we hoping to see in a future firmware update? The wishlist is still a very long one, with the ability to change one’s PSN name at the top of the list. PlayStation Store updates would also be most welcome, though the PSN Store did just see a small update with version 6.0 that makes navigation a bit easier, so we’ll take that.

Sony also has to make some huge changes to PlayStation Now if it ever hopes to catch up with Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Now is a similar service in theory — it offers players a chance to play hit PS4 and PS3 games for a flat subscription rate — but current PlayStation players are forced to stream the games instead of downloading them to the hard drive. Saving hard drive space may sound like a big bonus, but if you have a lousy internet connection (or even a fast one with a lousy ping), you’re going to have some serious input latency while playing. A little input lag is fine for adventure games and RPGs, but you can forget about most action, fighting, and first-person shooter games.

What are you hoping to see in the next PS4 update? Let us know in the comments, and let us know how you’re enjoying your extra-stable PS4s!