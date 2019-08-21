The PlayStation 4 Rose Gold DualShock Controller Is up for Pre-Order

Last week, Sony revealed that the PlayStation 4 would get four new controller colors: Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. They also announced that the Gold Headset would get a version with a Rose Gold finish. If you had your eye on any of these new items, here’s what you need to know…

At the time of writing, the Rose Gold DualShock 4 is available to pre-order right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 1st. Listings for the Electric Purple, Titanium Blue and Red Camo controllers as well as the Rose Gold headset were up but not active. We expect that to change at any moment, so keep tabs on those links. Note that the rest of the controller collection is expected to ship on October 1st while the headset is slated for release on October 29th. An official breakdown of the new colors can be found below.

Electric Purple

“This vibrant new color features a two-tone purple design with white PlayStation shapes for added contrast.”

Red Camouflage

“Black, red and brown take on the iconic controller camouflage pattern paired with silver detailing for extra flare.”

Titanium Blue

“A metallic top cover with light blue detailing is complemented by a matte blue back with this new addition to our metallic line.”

Rose Gold

“A gold metallic finish and subtle rose hue offers a sleek and sophisticated metallic option.”

