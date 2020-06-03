New PlayStation Game Seemingly Leaked By Retailer

✖

A new PlayStation game has seemingly leaked, courtesy of a retailer listing, revealing an unannounced PS4 and PlayStation VR game in the process. The listing comes way of ShopTo, a retailer that has leaked games ahead of their reveal in the past. The listing has since been deleted, but not before it made the rounds and the Internet got its receipt. The listing is for a game simply dubbed Prey VR and the only platform it makes mention of is PlayStation VR.

Unfortunately, the listing, before it was pulled, didn't divulge any salient details. Meanwhile, Bethesda has not provided a comment on the leak. And this probably won't change. The games maker rarely comments on leaks of this variety. As a result, fans of the series and PlayStation VR users are left with nothing but speculation for now.

That said, while the listing is almost certainly for a real game, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. Depending on the retailer, listings of this sort have a varied track record. ShopTo has leaked real games in the past, but it doesn't have the type of reliability as retailers like Amazon or Best Buy do.

Bethesda has taken many of its popular series to the virtual-reality world, including The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and DOOM, but Prey seems like an odd choice. A smaller series for Bethesda, Prey hasn't particularly been active since 2017, when a reboot of the series released. And while it was a great game -- underappreciated by many -- it didn't light the world on fire commercially. However, VR is inherently a niche market, and so Prey may be a good fit for it, though it remains to be seen how it would translate.

Retailer ShopTo lists Prey VR for PlayStation VRhttps://t.co/BIZJ2jrrHt pic.twitter.com/fSCnS268xU — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 1, 2020

Would you play a VR Prey game or should Bethesda focus on making a sequel to the aforementioned 2017 game?

