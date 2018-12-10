PlayStation’s Shawn Layden Hints At Big Plans For Sony In the New Year

This year has been incredible when it comes to games and surprises that caught us off guard. But as you could see from last week’s Game Awards announcements, 2019 looks like a fun year, too. Plus, it sounds like Sony could be building up for something phenomenal.

Based on this report from PlayStation Lifestyle, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Shawn Layden recently posted a reply to a fan on Twitter, letting him know that the company has something big planned over the next few months.

It began with the user, with the name of Stormthebard, posting a note to Hayden reading, “Have to say I was a little disappointed that we didn’t get to see @ShawnLayden talk about anything for @PlayStation hoping we got good things on the horizon. I love Playstation and representing it on @WatchMixer as much as I do with Platinum runs and exclusives.”

But then check out Layden’s response:

See you in the new year. — Shawn Layden (@ShawnLayden) December 7, 2018

Fans have been speculating that 2019 could be the year that we see an announcement for the company’s PlayStation 5 console. Alas, Hayden hasn’t let on what their plans are — and probably won’t, considering the company wants it to be a surprise.

There has been a lot of talk about what Sony has in mind since it announced last month that it would not be attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2019. Many fans felt that the company would be hosting its own showcase, though it said added, “We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3.”

So what does that mean? It did note, “We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

This could possibly mean that the company could bring back its signature PlayStation Experience event in late 2019 after taking this year off. That would be the perfect time for the show to return, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation console (it initially debuted in 1994 in Japan before coming to other markets) and being the home of a PS5 announcement. That’s just an estimated guess, but that’s what a lot of experts speculate.

In the meantime, the company is focusing on the PS4 games that are coming out over the next few months, including Days Gone, MLB the Show 19 and, depending on how development goes, The Last of Us Part II.

We’ll see what Layden and company have up their sleeves sometime soon. But if a PlayStation Experience event does happen in 12 months’ time, you can bet we’ll be there. There’s no way we’d miss this…