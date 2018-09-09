RUMOR: PlayStation 5 Codenamed “Erebus”

Next generation talk continues to be a hot topic with even publishers themselves discussing what’s next on the gaming horizon. With both the PlayStation 5 and the codenamed Xbox Scarlet looming closer and closer, the rumor mill has picked up in full force. Enter the latest report: Erebus.

Thanks to a recent post over on Resetera, the codename was found hidden away in the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. Additionally, they also found the abbreviation “TST2” also tied to what could be the next platform.

The name would be appropriate given that Erebus is the Greecian God of Darkness, perfect for the next generation that is shrouded in mystery. What offers validity to this rumor is that it is used side by side with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 within the files.

Another interesting tid-bit of info is that according to Wikipedia, Erebus “was often conceived as a primordial deity, representing the personification of darkness; for instance, Hesiod‘s Theogony identifies him as one of the first five beings in existence, born of Chaos.” Notice the five being bolded? Our tinfoil hats are ready because this just makes too much sense to ignore!

You can see the image files right here to compare for yourself, but if this rumor proves to be true than we might be even closer to the next generation than we originally thought!

According to an earlier report, the PlayStation 5 could tail behind the next Xbox!

Though Xbox‘s Phil Spencer casually mentioned that the next gen is already in the works, it was industry analyst Michael Pachter that is putting more of a timeline of the future of gaming. Pachter recently told GamingBolt, “I’m sure Microsoft intends to launch first, and I am equally certain that the new Xbox will be backwards compatible with any Xbox One X software.”

He then added, “I agree that it’s hard for Xbox One X purchasers, but they should know 4 years into a cycle that there is another one coming. My guess is that Microsoft intents to launch in 2020, but if they think is going to launch the PS5 then, they will launch early.”

What are you hoping to see from the next Xbox and the PlayStation 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!