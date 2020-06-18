Sony Trademarks New PS5 DualSense Controller Slogan

✖

It would appear that Sony Interactive Entertainment has gone and filed a new trademark for the PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense. While there is technically no mention of the PlayStation 5 or DualSense by name in the application, it is explicitly for "controllers for game consoles; game controllers for computer games" according to its identification. The application is specifically for the slogan "Heighten Your Senses," which is almost definitely a reference to the controller's major upgrade from the PlayStation 4 in terms of haptic feedback.

"We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller," Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management, said when the DualSense was first revealed earlier this year. "This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow."

Assuming that "Heighten Your Senses" trademark application, which can be viewed here, is indeed for the PlayStation 5 controller as we suspect, chances are good we should start seeing it sooner rather than later given the few remaining months between now and when the PS5 should ostensibly release. Over the never several months, it makes sense to expect marketing to kick into gear for the next-gen console from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think PlayStation might still be working on? Are you excited for the PlayStation 5's release later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T GameSpot]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.