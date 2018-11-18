PS5 Is A Go, According To This Square Enix Dev’s LinkedIn Profile

It looks like Square Enix is already hard at work on their titles for the PlayStation 5, at least according to a recent LinkedIn post that shows off a “new AAA title for PS5” description.

With both the PlayStation 5 and the codenamed Xbox Scarlet looming closer and closer, it’s no surprise that devs have begun their journey into the next generation. Though we still don’t have an official reveal for either system on the horizon, we do at least have a glimpse at what’s next thanks to Square Enix.

It appears that the listing has since been taken down, but one keen-eyed Resetera user was quick with the screen grab:

Though we already knew that the next generation was already being targeted by developers, this does confirm that a new IP is being developed specifically for the next generation. This also falls in line with what Bethesda’s Todd Howard has said in the past about The Elder Scrolls VI being a next-gen title as well.

In other PS5 news, we were also given a sneak peek at what the new controllers could possibly be like thanks to a recently revealed patent. According to the patent listing:

“A controller for interfacing wirelessly with a computing device is provided, including the following: a housing defined by a main body, a first extension extending from a first end of the main body, and a second extension extending from a second end of the main body, the first extension and the second extension for holding by a first hand and a second hand of a user, respectively; a touchscreen defined along the top surface of the main body between the first extension and the second extension; a first set of buttons disposed on the top surface of the main body proximate to the first extension and on a first side of the touchscreen; and a second set of buttons disposed on the top surface of the main body proximate to the second extension and on a second side of the touchscreen.”

Where players will see the trackpad on the current controllers, that is where the potential touchscreen will be located. This feature has been used in mock-ups, fan creations, and more throughout the years and though Nintendo’s Wii-U system as a whole flopped – the touchscreen capability was a huge hit.

One important thing to note is that though this patent was filed, that doesn’t mean we will necessarily see it in the final product. It’s not uncommon for companies to “cover their bases” by filing numerous patents for many of the high-tiered ideas, only to be later scrapped when it came down to the final push.

