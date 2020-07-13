PlayStation 5 Page Goes Live on Amazon

✖

The PlayStation 5 isn't available for pre-order just yet, but a placeholder page is now up at Amazon, leading to some heavy speculation that an official price point will be announced in the very near future. Fans have been dying to know what the system will cost when it launches later this year, but Sony has been notably silent on that piece of information, thus far. It seems highly likely that the console will ship around November, so fans will definitely want to know how much they have to save up over the next few months. Thankfully, an end seems to finally be in sight!

It will be interesting to see what the console ends up priced at! There have been several rumors floating around regarding the system's cost, but it's all just speculation until Sony releases something concrete. Of course, it should be noted that Sony isn't the only company keeping gamers waiting. A price and release date have not yet been revealed for the Xbox Series X. It's impossible to say for sure whether or not the two companies are waiting to see what the other has planned, but there is a tactical advantage to be had from releasing a price point second! Regardless of what the two companies have in mind, it seems that one or the other will have to make a move soon.

Many PlayStation fans expected to see a price and release date announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 digital event last month. Instead, the digital presentation revealed the look of the console itself, as well as some new information on some of the bigger releases coming to the console in the next year or so, including titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Resident Evil Village, and more.

