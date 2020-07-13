Rumor: PS5 Release Date and Price Revealed

✖

The PS5 release date and price have reportedly been revealed. According to a new report, the PS5 will release on November 14, but only in Japan. A week later, on November 20, the console will release worldwide. Meanwhile, the report alleges that Sony Interactive Entertainment will ask $500 for the console. Unfortunately, the report doesn't specify if the $500 price tag is for both the standard version and the all-digital version. The assumption is Sony will differentiate the two consoles with a price difference of either $50 or $100.

That said, while the report doesn't specify what console the price tag is for, it's safe to assume it's the standard version of the next-gen system, which means the all-digital version could cost as little as $400. Meanwhile, it's also possible it will cost $450 or even ring at the same price of $500. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who doesn't divulge his source, which is to be expected. That said, while Henderson has proven reliable many times in the past with Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty 2020 scoops, this claim is obviously out of the Call of Duty wheelhouse, which means it should be taken with a big grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if the information is accurate, it's all subject to change.

The release date could easily be disrupted and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the price of the Xbox Series X could very well influence and change the price of the console.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this report, and it's highly unlikely it will. The company typically does not comment on leaks, rumors, reports, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety.

The PlayStation 5 is -- officially -- scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the console click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.