PlayStation 5 Price Leak on Amazon Was an Error

An Amazon listing for the PlayStation 5 that surfaced this week appeared to possibly reveal that price of the new console, but like most leads that have sought to tell us more about the PlayStation 5, it turns out the listing was inaccurate. It’s since been confirmed by Amazon that the listing which said the console would cost £599.99 – a price of just over $745 when converted – was an error on the retailer’s part, so it doesn’t reflect the actual price of the console. The “dummy” listing was always meant to be a placeholder, and it appears the price itself was a placeholder as well.

Amazon UK confirmed to IGN that the listing we saw this week was an error on its part. The retailer said it “was priced as a dummy product with a dummy price” which means the price for the console still hasn’t been confirmed. It could always end up being £599.99 exactly as the listing suggested, but we don’t know that for sure and likely won’t know for a while longer.

There were suspicions when the listing went up that the price wasn’t legit even if the desire to know more about the PlayStation 5 swayed some to overlook those cautions. We’ve seen Amazon listings proved to be false in the past as they turned out to be inaccurate representations of what was actually planned, but this one seemed believable enough to keep an eye on if nothing else.

PlayStation 5 2TB placeholder listing on Amazon UK says it's £599.99. No link posted to Amazon but someone was able to order it apparently https://t.co/f7QUdXsdGu pic.twitter.com/1SEEInbeHP — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

One of the problems with the console’s listing was that it showed the PlayStation 5 having 2TB of storage for players to work with. There’s so far been no indication of a PlayStation 5 having that much storage since the only one we know of right now is an 825GB version. The same price was listed for console editions with different storage options ranging from 500GB to 2TB as well which would never be the case considering how big a difference those storage amounts are.

Potential leaks and rumors aside, you can at least expect to hear of some actual PlayStation 5 news later in the day when Sony conducts its rescheduled PlayStation 5 event. This event is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT, and you can find out everything you need to know about the event right here.

