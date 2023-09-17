New PS5 Console Covers and Controllers Revealed by Sony

Sony has revealed that it will soon be releasing a trio of new colors for the PlayStation 5 console and its accompanying DualSense controller this fall. Unless you happen to have recently purchased the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 limited edition PS5 console, there's a good chance that the version of the hardware you own is simply white. Fortunately, Sony has been letting loose a variety of additional DualSense controllers and console covers over the past year or more to help give users more variety when it comes to color. Now, these cosmetic offerings will be deepening in just a few short months.

Announced as part of the latest PlayStation State of Play live stream, Sony showed off the "Deep Earth Collection" that will soon be available for PS5. This set features metallic designs that come in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver colors. Unfortunately, these colors won't be purchasable in single PS5 console bundles but will instead go up for sale individually. That means if you want to buy any of these PS5 accessories for yourself, you'll have to get the DualSense controllers for $74.99 while the console covers will retail for $59.99.

"While crafting this new collection of DualSense controller and PS5 console cover colors, we drew inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth," said Sony's designer Satoshi Aoyagi of these new creations. "We elevated the colors by adding a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication."

New PS5 Controllers and Covers Release Date

Dig into first details on the Deep Earth Collection PS5 DualSense controller colorways at PS Blog ⛏️: https://t.co/uBnlERmqi8 pic.twitter.com/YTsDkqp7v6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2023

When it comes to the release date for this new array of PS5 gear, Sony will be launching it all in a staggered manner rather than all at once. Initially, both the Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue DualSense and console covers will release in a little under two months on November 3. The Sterling Silver lineup then won't launch until early in 2024 on January 26. Pre-orders for all of these items, however, will begin in just a few short weeks on October 4.

Moving forward, it's assumed that Sony will only continue to release additional colorways for the PS5. Perhaps the thing that most fans are more interested in, though, comes with models of the PS5 and DualSense that are tied to specific games. As mentioned, a recent set of console covers and a controller tied to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched and they happened to fly off store shelves. It remains to be seen if more collaborations like this come about down the road, but if they did, it would make sense for Sony to release items like this in tandem with Marvel's Wolverine or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.