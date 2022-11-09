New PS5 Controller Revealed

PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.

Thumbsticks that can be swapped in and out based on people wanting to use taller or shorter ones or concave or convex are included, a feature which has become standardized when it comes to these sorts of controllers. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro features hair triggers, too, with stops that users can engage to reduce the travel distance whenever you're playing something like an FPS or another game that calls for quick actions.

It's got extra buttons as well, but perhaps a bit more than PS5 owners might be expecting. On the back of the controller, there are two paddles segmented into two buttons on each paddle as illustrated in the controller's trailer. Each of those four buttons can be configured to different inputs, but there are also two extra shoulder buttons. These are found past the LB and RB inputs which means you'll have to reach over them to hit the two extra buttons.

Around the grips of the controller are Razer Chroma RGB lights which can be configured through the Razer app, the company said. That's the same app where you'll change what input each extra button correlates to.

One thing the controller does not include is a vibration feature. Explaining its absence, Razer said that this is intended to be a competitive controller, and vibration is "not a feature that is typically utilized in competitive settings as it can negatively affect precision when playing games that require more accurate directional input."

As is the case with any of these premium controllers, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is not cheap. It goes for $249.99 and can be pre-ordered now on Razer's site which says shipping will start on December 31st.