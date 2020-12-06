Saturday Night Live Skewers PlayStation 5 Obsession With Eminem and Santa Claus Music Video

✖

Saturday Night Live decided to parody the collective obsession with the PlayStation 5 with an Eminem and Santa Claus video. In a holiday version of the Grammy-award winning artist’s video for "Stan" off of The Marshall Mathers LP. Pete Davidson played the hopeful Steve obsessed with getting a PS5 from Santa Claus. He wrote a series of deranged letters to Old Saint Nick asking for the Sony console. Each one getting a little bit more strange than the next. Kate McKinnon played Dido, who’s “White Flag” served as the sample for the original song, cradling the PlayStation. The kid doesn’t get his PS5, but in the end, Eminem actually shows up and receives a console. The entire sketch seemed to go off in a bunch of different places before settling into the Sony theme. With so many still not having consoles, it’s easy to see why Steve would be upset.

EMINEM OUT OF NO WHERE. Isn’t he old to be playing PS5? #SNL #Saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/1yPYHUEKZr — C A M (@whitegusjohnson) December 6, 2020

Earlier this week, eBay had to issue a statement about the number of resellers on the platform. People are upset about how things have been going with scalpers getting all the systems and charging an arm and a leg for them on the secondary market. The retailer knows it’s hard and is trying to make things better. But, admittedly this is the sort of problem that's going to be hard to fix without swift direct action that benefits other buyers.

"We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users," eBay explained. "We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly-priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform."

