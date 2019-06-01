The Processing Power of the PS5 is “Incredible,” Claims Developer

We know the PlayStation 5 is packing some powerful innards, but we don’t know exactly what to expect from the next-gen PlayStation console. That said, as the next generation of console gaming draws closer, developers are beginning to talk about the upcoming systems, including Yakuza series director Toshihiro Nagoshi, who claims, most notably, that the PS5 boasts some “impressive” processing power.

Speaking during a recent Segan-Nama broadcast, Nagoshi revealed that he and his team are already thinking of what to utilize the PS5’s next-level processing power to improve the series’ gameplay. But beyond gameplay improvements, the processing of the PS5 is important because, according to Nagoshi, it will bring back the “programmable” era, where rather than simple graphical improvements, developers will have more freedom to expand on things like machine learning and AI.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The processing power of PlayStation 5 is incredible, so when we try to think of new gameplay that will utilize its full potential, I’m not really sure which aspects of existing mechanics we should translate,” said Nagoshi.

The Yakuza director continued:

“First there was a time when graphics improved, then there was network features, and now I guess you can say its a return to the “programmable” era? I think artificial intelligence and machine learning will continue to evolve.”

“If you would pour its power into graphics it’ll be the best that we’ve yet to see, and I think everyone is thinking about in what way we should use that power. I as well. There’s artificial intelligence and many other things I want to think about.”

Nagoshi also noted that the PS4 is going to remain the focus for awhile, even after the PS5 releases, presumably because that’s where the bigger player base will be. In other words, we probably won’t see the full power of the PS5 utilized for a little bit because developers will be making cross-gen releases, and thus will be limited by the PS4.

For more news, media, and information on the PlayStation 5, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the system and all things related to it by clicking right here.

Thanks, Gematsu.