Sony Hiring for PlayStation 5 Marketing Push

We’ve already heard a number of things about the PlayStation 5 as of late, but haven’t really seen anything on Sony‘s end in terms of it being official. However, a new job listing suggests that it may be making a shift in that direction sooner rather than later.

The job listing, which appears here on Linkedin, appears to be tied in directly with promotion for the PlayStation 5, for a senior product manager.

It looks like a routine job listing, but there’s a sentence that really sticks out here: “You will own the roadmap for next generation PlayStation campaign.” That indicates the role of the job is to ramp up hype for the PS5, even though it hasn’t officially been revealed yet.

Here’s the breakdown of the job description, straight from the listing:

Sr. Product Manager (Campaign Management)- San Francisco, CA

At PlayStation we are working at the frontiers of immersive experiences for our users. We are looking for an entrepreneurial Product Lead to join our Intelligence Platform Group. As part of this hands-on position you would work across Partners, Product and Engineering and contribute to development and growth of PlayStation Intelligence Platform. You will own the roadmap for next generation PlayStation campaign.

And some of the responsibilities also point in the direction of PS5 as well:

Analyze industry trends and competition to contribute towards product strategy for PlayStation Campaign

Translate Product Strategy into an executable roadmap

Collaborate with customers, stakeholders, design and consumer research to build a scalable and intuitive workflow for campaign

Partner with operations, legal, accounting, finance, sales, and service to design the business processes required to operationalize the platforms and products you design

Develop product & platform positioning, feature development roadmap, marketing; functional and high level technical requirements.

Balance and manage technical, feature, capital funding, and schedule trade-offs.

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll let you know as soon as information becomes available.