PlayStation Starts Selling Cheaper, Used PS5s

If you've wanted a PlayStation 5 but couldn't justify the cost, now might be the perfect time to pick up the system. PlayStation Direct has officially started selling refurbished PS5 consoles, and the company is offering a significant price difference for those that decide to purchase one, as opposed to buying the system new. PlayStation 5 normally costs $499, but a refurbished version of the system can now be acquired for $399, a savings of $100. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is even cheaper, priced at $349, as opposed to the standard $449. Both versions of the refurbished console are also covered by a warranty.

"You will receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested. All Certified Refurbished products will come with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals. All PlayStation Certified Refurbished products are packaged in its own branded Certified Refurbished packaging and will be sent to you with the 1 day express or 2 day standard shipping options available on PlayStation Direct," PlayStation's website reads.

As the quote states, the packaging for these consoles clearly indicates that the item inside is a refurbished product. The package art is actually kind of sleek, with a stark white version of the system, against either a white backdrop for the standard version, or a black one for the digital only console. There's also a blue box at the top of the package that identifies it as a refurbished product, making it clear that this is not a wholly new item.

The timing of today's announcement is actually kind of interesting, given that it comes just one day after the reveal of the PS5 Pro. While a refurbished console is the cheapest way to play exclusives like Astro Bot and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a PS5 Pro is the most expensive, with a launch price of $699. The price is pretty steep (and frankly doesn't seem worth it), so it's nice to see Sony making its base console a little bit cheaper, even if it's just through a refurb, rather than a price drop.

