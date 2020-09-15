New PS5 Report Is Great News for Early Adopters

✖

While we do not yet know when the PlayStation 5 will launch precisely or how much it will cost, it is still expected to release during the Holiday 2020 window. That can be an extremely busy time of year, and console manufacturers have certainly had trouble keeping stock supplied even in the best of times. It seems fair to say that 2020, on the other hand, is far from the best of times along a number of different fronts. According to a new report, Sony will at least partially use air freight to get consoles to United States retailers in order to meet the demand -- which is likely great news for early adopters.

The report comes by way of Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, and cites a Chinese interview from Caixin Weekly with Delta. There's no telling what Sony's other plans or deals might be beyond Delta, and it certainly is unlikely that the company would put all of the same PlayStation 5 eggs in the same basket. It is fairly typical for there to be boats full of consoles on the way across the world at around this time of year when they are expected to release around November.

Sony are using air freight to ensure that PS5 can meet demand / supply enough units The company has booked 60 flights from October (Delta 747) to ship consoles to retailers. This supply is expected to last through the quarter Air freight is faster than sea, but more expensive. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 14, 2020

Added some clarifications for some of the questions in the comments. https://t.co/qb0iazBom3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 14, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. As noted above, it is that the pricing and release date for the PS5 will be revealed this Wednesday. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

