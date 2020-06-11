Goodbye Volcano High Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC

The PlayStation 5 reveal event kicked off on Thursday, letting fans know just a little of what they can expect with the next-gen console. The games ranged from highly-anticipated sequels to relatively new fare, including some previously-unheard of titles. One that definitely fits into the latter category is Goodbye Volcano High, a title that has been announced for the PS5, as well as the PlayStation 4 and PC. The title, which is developed by Montreal-based studio KO_OP, takes an adorable and punk-rock approach to both high school, and the history of the dinosaurs.

As the official description puts it, Goodbye Volcano High "is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era... and the beginning of a love story."

"For the past two years, we’ve been hard at work making our next project: Goodbye Volcano High, a cinematic, choice-based narrative game set in the final year of school for a bunch of dinosaur teens, on the cusp of graduation and the rest of their lives," KO_OP Community Manager Marcela Huerta explained in a post on PlayStation.Blog. "You will follow them as they struggle to make their mark on the world, figure out who they’re going to be, and try to find love, all before time runs out and they’re thrust into the world of adulthood. But what they don’t know yet is that time might be about to run out for real. In a time where we’re all feeling a little lost and scared, and not sure what happens next, we’re hoping that the story resonates with people."

"We want playing Goodbye Volcano High to bring you the satisfaction of binging your favorite TV shows," Huerta continued. "But, unlike with TV, you’ll have the power and the emotion in your hands as you guide our characters through a branching narrative, with innovative use of the PS5’s features. Haptic feedback on the new DualSense controller brings the tension to you—when Fang is making a decision that’s difficult for them, you feel that pressure as the player. The power of PS5 allows us to build Goodbye Volcano High with no limits, enacting our vision exactly how we want it."

Huerta also confirmed that the game's main protagonist will be non-binary, and will be voiced by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson, who currently stars on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Goodbye Volcano High is set to be released in 2021 on PS5, PS4, and PC.

