Gaming

PlayStation and Xbox Fans Mad That Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 Is For Nintendo Switch

In case you missed the news we just published a few minutes ago, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The […]

By

In case you missed the news we just published a few minutes ago, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is officially happening for Nintendo Switch, set to make its debut exclusively on the platform next year.

As you might guess, this news took a lot of people by surprise, as you can see from the reactions below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

But, as you might guess, upon hearing the words “Switch only” or “exclusive,” some folks were not so pleased — namely Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.

And a couple of folks got a little…extreme?

Calm down, guys. Nintendo wanted a great Marvel exclusive, and boy, did they get it. There’s always a good opportunity for Microsoft to get one for Xbox. And don’t forget, Sony gamers, you’ve got Spider-Man.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts