PlayStation and Xbox Fans Mad That Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 Is For Nintendo Switch

In case you missed the news we just published a few minutes ago, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is officially happening for Nintendo Switch, set to make its debut exclusively on the platform next year.
As you might guess, this news took a lot of people by surprise, as you can see from the reactions below:
YO MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3 IS HERE IT’S BEN 9 YEARS MAN 9 FUCKING YEARS #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/vbEu3Wag5O— Coop Jones (@CoopJ_23) December 7, 2018
(And oh man. Ultimate Alliance 3 made me squeal. I have been waiting SO LONG.)— Mike Futter (@Futterish) December 7, 2018
Ultimate Alliance 3 IS SWITCH EXCLUSIVE? WOW— Stealth (@Stealth40k) December 7, 2018
So excited to finally share! Honored to have animated the announcement logo for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 🙂 pic.twitter.com/c8R6QXok1g— Adam Barenblat (@adambarenblat) December 7, 2018
But, as you might guess, upon hearing the words “Switch only” or “exclusive,” some folks were not so pleased — namely Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.
When Ultimate Alliance 3 gets announced but it’s for switch only #GameAwards pic.twitter.com/9xqZy8UHm0— Jude (@yearl22) December 7, 2018
Finally. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 – YES!
Switch Only Exclusive – BOO!#Marvel #UltimateAlliance3 #MarvelUltimateAlliance3 #MarvelUA3— Matt Tucker (@playhouse76) December 7, 2018
Two thoughts about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3:
1. Interesting that the art style is almost exactly that of the Telltale Avengers game.
2. Bummer that it’s only on Switch. Would love to play it but I dislike the Switch so much.— Shad (@PolyNerdic) December 7, 2018
So, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is only on the Switch? pic.twitter.com/T2sfSJLyOq— Erik Swann (@SwannErik) December 7, 2018
ultimate alliance 3: yes !!!!!
Only on switch !!!!!!!!!: Wtf nooo !!!! pic.twitter.com/GIi6si4EQQ— Spidey King (@KingKin84847316) December 7, 2018
Not a fan about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 being only on Switch. #Marvel #TheGameAwards— Mike Sharp (@SpyderxNOVAx) December 7, 2018
And a couple of folks got a little…extreme?
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3 ONLY FOR SWITCH… I WANT TO CHOP OFF MY DICK!! pic.twitter.com/lrHAT5KCGN— Goofi ( •ᴗ•)ψ (@Goofi___) December 7, 2018
Calm down, guys. Nintendo wanted a great Marvel exclusive, and boy, did they get it. There’s always a good opportunity for Microsoft to get one for Xbox. And don’t forget, Sony gamers, you’ve got Spider-Man.