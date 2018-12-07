PlayStation and Xbox Fans Mad That Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 Is For Nintendo Switch

In case you missed the news we just published a few minutes ago, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is officially happening for Nintendo Switch, set to make its debut exclusively on the platform next year.

As you might guess, this news took a lot of people by surprise, as you can see from the reactions below:

YO MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3 IS HERE IT’S BEN 9 YEARS MAN 9 FUCKING YEARS #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/vbEu3Wag5O — Coop Jones (@CoopJ_23) December 7, 2018

(And oh man. Ultimate Alliance 3 made me squeal. I have been waiting SO LONG.) — Mike Futter (@Futterish) December 7, 2018

Ultimate Alliance 3 IS SWITCH EXCLUSIVE? WOW — Stealth (@Stealth40k) December 7, 2018

So excited to finally share! Honored to have animated the announcement logo for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 🙂 pic.twitter.com/c8R6QXok1g — Adam Barenblat (@adambarenblat) December 7, 2018

But, as you might guess, upon hearing the words “Switch only” or “exclusive,” some folks were not so pleased — namely Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.

When Ultimate Alliance 3 gets announced but it’s for switch only #GameAwards pic.twitter.com/9xqZy8UHm0 — Jude (@yearl22) December 7, 2018

Two thoughts about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: 1. Interesting that the art style is almost exactly that of the Telltale Avengers game. 2. Bummer that it’s only on Switch. Would love to play it but I dislike the Switch so much. — Shad (@PolyNerdic) December 7, 2018

So, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is only on the Switch? pic.twitter.com/T2sfSJLyOq — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) December 7, 2018

ultimate alliance 3: yes !!!!! Only on switch !!!!!!!!!: Wtf nooo !!!! pic.twitter.com/GIi6si4EQQ — Spidey King (@KingKin84847316) December 7, 2018

Not a fan about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 being only on Switch. #Marvel #TheGameAwards — Mike Sharp (@SpyderxNOVAx) December 7, 2018

And a couple of folks got a little…extreme?

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3 ONLY FOR SWITCH… I WANT TO CHOP OFF MY DICK!! pic.twitter.com/lrHAT5KCGN — Goofi ( •ᴗ•)ψ (@Goofi___) December 7, 2018

Calm down, guys. Nintendo wanted a great Marvel exclusive, and boy, did they get it. There’s always a good opportunity for Microsoft to get one for Xbox. And don’t forget, Sony gamers, you’ve got Spider-Man.