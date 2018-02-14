PlayStation Anthology Book Filled With Nostalgia, Coming Soon

If there’s one thing we never get tired of, it’s books that cover the history of old-school game consoles. Bitmap Books has a number of these available, including SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium, which is highly recommended.

But Funstock and Geeks-Line Publishing are no strangers to making compelling game books, and its latest announcement will have you roaring back to the 90’s, back when you were mastering moves in Battle Arena Toshinden and dominating the field with NFL Gameday. That’s right, it’s a PlayStation 1 book!

The PlayStation (PS1) Anthology Book: Classic Edition is currently available for pre-order, although a release date hasn’t been given on it just yet. (It’s supposedly sometime this year.) It covers the retrospective of one of this past generation’s greatest consoles, as well as the many games that made history on it, including Resident Evil, Gran Turismo and more.

Here are the full features for the book, straight from the description page!

“Sony’s first forray into the home console market burst onto the scene in 1994 and in doing so redefined our understanding of what a games console could do. The PlayStation introduced us to the likes of Gran Turismo and Silent Hill, while the stunning 3D graphics took Metal Gear, Resident Evil and Final Fantasy into a whole new dimension (literally!).

Now, thanks to GeeksLine publishing, you can throw yourself back into one of the most exciting periods in the history of gaming…

Features

A full history of the machine itself – from development to retirement.

The definitive games collection – including the best of the special editions

26 exclusive Interviews with those who shaped the console’s success

Enemy Retaliation – the challengers to the PS1’s crown

An insight into the “Sony Miracle” and the history of the company

Over 4000 games, Collectors Editions, & More!

Year after year the PlayStation played host to the best games of the era, including an array of sought-after special editions. The PlayStation Anthology takes you on a whistle-stop tour of all the very best examples – each one brought to life with crisp, colourful images. For the collectors, look no further than the definitive list of all 4150 titles.

Triangle / Square / Circle / Cross

Even the most capable consoles could be flawed by a poor joypad, but this was never an issue for Sony. A regular on lists of the most definitive controllers of all time – find out exactly how the PlayStation controller came to be. From the SNES-inspired beginnings to the dual-analogue concept that remains the industry standard to this day.

Meet those who shaped the console’s success

26 exclusive interviews provide insight into every aspect of the the console’s evolution and success. From the commercial and marketing powerhouse that was Sony, to the development of the unique boundary-pushing games which catapulted the PlayStation into the stratosphere! It remains in the top 5 best-selling consoles of all time to this day. “

The book will be avaialbel for 39.99 in Euros, and, again, doesn’t have a release date. But it looks like production is cruising right along!