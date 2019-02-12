The Highly Hackable PlayStation Classic is Only $39.99 Right Now

Yesterday we revealed that Sony’s PlayStation Classic retro mini console would briefly drop to only $39.99, or $60 off the original price, starting today February 12th. If you didn’t grab one at midnight, you can still get one right here, right now with free 2-day shipping. The deal is a Walmart exclusive that runs through February 14th (or until supplies are exhausted). Odds are you’ve heard a lot of bad things about the PlayStation Classic, but here’s why it’s worth picking up this price…

Yes, as a standalone console the PlayStation classic is a huge disappointment, but when you consider that you can add additional games via simple hacks, it starts to become very interesting with this deal. For one thing, it’s cheaper than building a retro console with Raspberry Pi, and you get a sweet PlayStation case to boot. Even if you don’t hack it, there are definitely some gems in the standard list of games:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

On a related note, Nintendo recently announced a brand new $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle that comes packaged with a $35 eShop code. That means popular games like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will only set you back $25. Or you could completely cover the cost of a couple of indie titles like Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight and still have money left over.

Nintendo notes that the bundle will only be available for a limited time, and the the best place to reserve one at the moment is right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping slated for February 15th. This is the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console that we’ve seen since the holidays, so jump on it while you can.

