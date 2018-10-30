PlayStation Users React to PlayStation Classic Full Game List

The full list of games included in the PlayStation Classic is out, but not everyone seems to be pleased with the reveal.

A device that comes pre-loaded with 20 different PlayStation games, the PlayStation Classic was announced back in September with the full games list revealed on Monday. With games like Twisted Metal, Resident Evil, and Final Fantasy VII included in the list, it’s got several games to look forward to. Some people, however, have questioned whether or not the rest of the games included in the list are quite as “classic” as the name of the mini console suggests.

The full list of what’s included in the PlayStation Classic can be seen here with some of the concerns people have expressed seen below.

No Crash, Spyro, or Tomb Raider

I don’t believe it. The @PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Crash or Spyro or Tomb Raider. I would’ve forgiven them if they gave us analog sticks for Ape Escape, but NOPE. Show some love for classic platformers, Sony!#apeswillescape — Josh Gordon #apeswillescape (@OctacleGaming) October 29, 2018

Some of the biggest names from the first PlayStation are omitted from the list with Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and Tomb Raider nowhere to be found. The absence of the first two brands makes sense seeing how trilogies for each one have been or are being released, perhaps coming out together in a bundle, but people still aren’t happy about it.

No Symphony of the Night

Not hyped at a all for the #PlayStationClassic . Only 5 of those games were popular on the PS1. Where’s Symphony of the Night? And Super Puzzle Fighter? That’s a cell phone game from now technically. — Mark Bland (@markbland) October 29, 2018

Another big hit from the PlayStation era that’s not found within the list is Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, a game people will commonly see referred to simply as SOTN. Just like the absence of Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon games, it’s not unthinkable to picture this game being left out of the PlayStation Classic since it was just released in a bundle with Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, but it’s absence still didn’t go unnoticed.

No Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

realeasing a Playstation Classic without a Tony Hawk game. who would do such a thing — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 29, 2018

That playstation classic is missing a fair few classics.



Odd choice of games, albeit with some greats.



Wipeout and Tony Hawk I assume had to be ignored due to the soundtrack, but I’d have liked Tomba and Parappa! Maybe some of the rare games like Megaman legends or Tron Bonne! — Stevil Dead 2 – Dead by Dawn (@RoboticSteve) October 29, 2018

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games haven’t made an appearance in quite a while, so some people were holding out for the series to make an appearance on the PlayStation Classic. It didn’t, and that’s left some wondering how Sony could put out the console without it. Those games famously had a ton of music in them from all sorts of different groups, so there would likely be a maze of licensing issues to navigate when trying to republish that game on the PlayStation Classic.

Is Japan’s List Better?

Japan gets Parasite Eve on the PlayStation Classic. Lucky! This won’t be available for other regions:https://t.co/cypPKLDOD9 pic.twitter.com/Br1GpbcYir — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) October 29, 2018

https://t.co/yo3hCkYeV4



Looks like Japan’s list ain’t that much better either. — NJ_ (@NJ_) October 29, 2018

Just as Sony said it would back when the PlayStation Classic was announced, the device will have different games in Japan compared to what’s revealed in other regions. After seeing that list, some thought that they might’ve been better off getting Japan’s selection of games. Others felt that neither one of the lists were that impressive.

The PlayStation Classic is scheduled to release for $99.99 on December 3rd.

Comparing it to Xbox

Hey @Xbox! If you ever make an Xbox OG mini or whatever, please do not go the way the PlayStation classic has gone ? include Halo: CE and 2, Fable, Psychonauts and even SW: Battlefront if you can! — will (@dustyvole) October 29, 2018

Microsoft is the only one of the big three console creators that hasn’t jumped on the “classic” trend yet, after seeing the lineup for the PlayStation Classic, some are urging it to do better if it ever does go that route while also applauding the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility feature.