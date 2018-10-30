PlayStation Classic Full Games List Revealed

Sony revealed the full game lineup of the PlayStation Classic console with 20 different classic games like Grand Theft Auto, Final Fantasy VII, and Twisted Metal included.

Sharing a list of games to the PlayStation Blog, Sony expanded on the five games that were already revealed. Each of the 20 games found below will come pre-loaded onto the console when it releases with a mix of different brands and genres composing the catalog of games that include those mentioned above and many more.

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

These 20 games will be the only ones that the console ships with, a decision confirmed by Sony when it said shortly after the console announcement that there were no plans to bring new content to it post-launch. There will be some regional differences in what games are on the device though with Sony having said in the past that the included games will differ depending on the area the console is released in to take advantage of what will appeal to different audiences.

Announced back in September, the PlayStation Classic comes with the console itself, those 20 games, and two controllers. It’s announcement and release follow in the footsteps of Nintendo’s success it found with different “Classic” devices that included retro Nintendo games packaged into one console. The PlayStation Classic is priced at $99.99, though not everybody was happy about that price tag when the device was first announced. Many people lamenting at the time about the PlayStation 4’s lack of backwards compatibility that prevents these games from being played natively on the console. Sony’s PlayStation Now service allows for older games to be played, but it only goes back to the PlayStation 2 era which leaves these games playable only on the PlayStation Classic until true emulation is achieved.

The PlayStation Classic releases on December 3rd in the United States and Canada. You can pre-order the PlayStation Classic ahead of its release buy purchasing it through Best Buy or GameStop.

