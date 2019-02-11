The PlayStation Classic Briefly Drops to $39.99 Starting Tonight

Let’s face it, Sony dropped the ball with the PlayStation Classic. It certainly wasn’t worth the $99.99 price tag that it shipped with back in December – but how does $39.99 sound? A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this price. If you would like to give it a go, here’s what you need to know about the deal…

The PlayStation Classic will drop to $39.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12pm EST tonight, February 11th -12th. The only place you can get the deal is right here at Walmart, and it will end after 48 hours (or when supplies are exhausted). Take advantage of the deal while you can. The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

On a related note, Nintendo recently announced a brand new $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle that comes packaged with a $35 eShop code. That means popular games like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will only set you back $25. Or you could completely cover the cost of a couple of indie titles like Stardew Valley and Hollow Knight and still have money left over.

Nintendo notes that the bundle will only be available for a limited time, and the first place that you can reserve one is right here at Walmart with free shipping slated for February 15th. This is the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console that we’ve seen since the holidays, so jump on it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.