PlayStation Fans Hilariously React To PSN Name Change Feature

We posted huge news this morning where Sony finally confirmed that, sometime next year, users will be able to change their PlayStation Network name to whatever they see fit (provided it’s not obscene, mind you).

As a result, fans have been celebrating the news, including Kinda Funny, which posted the following tweet:

But that’s just the tip of reactions from fans on social media, who had all kinds of responses to the news, from overjoyed to sarcastic to all out hilarious. We posted some of the best ones below!

do not support Sony allowing players to change their PSN ID. gamers should have to live with their terrible decisions. — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 10, 2018

Cried real tears after @PlayStation announced PSN Online ID changes, I’ve been Timberland2K7 since 2007 “with great power comes mad responsibility b” 😢🙌 pic.twitter.com/1DQzq9WX7L — Brandon Lavon (@TrillionWattsNY) October 10, 2018

Cross-platform play. PSN ID change (a but odd, but whatever..). PS Now download options.. Sony is getting ready for the next-gen. What I would like to see next: ✅digital refunds.

✅online gifting.

✅Backwards compatibility with PS1 and PS2 games. MAKE IT HAPPEN, BRAH! pic.twitter.com/AjIAmjmQlG — THE GAMER NAMED B.R.A.H. (@PlaystationBrah) October 10, 2018

That moment where Sony is charging people to change there PSN names, but you’re not worried about it because you didn’t give yourself a shitty PSN name that you would later regret having. pic.twitter.com/1AyXDptM2J — 🎃 The Jack-o’-Lantern Artist 🎃 (@AmazingArtist89) October 10, 2018

I was born Xx_Haxor_69 and I’ll die Xx_Haxor_69 dammit — Historically accurate zombie cowboy (@realedc30) October 10, 2018

I’ve had my psn ID since I was 11 😂 big decision whether to change it — Don (@AnimeAnalyst) October 10, 2018

People ask why so many are so eager to change their PSN IDs. Some that sounded cool when you were 13 may not sound so cool as an adult. Me? Mine was from my job at the time (“EGMShoe”). What’s your reason? //t.co/hxS8dgzJQO — Shoe (@DanShoeHsu) October 10, 2018

Everybody with x’s, 69’s and random numbers in their names are currently crying tears of joy.. No excuses now, I better not see psn’s like “Killuh69xxGANG872” anymore. //t.co/OaM0vAYWAY — nKuch (@nKuchGaming) October 10, 2018

Very happy that PSN users are finally going to be able to change their usernames. Same deal as Xbox: first one’s free, $10 after that. I burned my free change in 2005, as soon as I got my 360. I was Iconoclast on OG Xbox. Been rocking ScorchedPhoenix since //t.co/rq6Z9UXW31 — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) October 10, 2018

And Sony’s Shawn Layden sounded off on the announcement as well:

Sorry to have kept you waiting for so long. Just a wee bit more……. Many thanks for your patience and support. //t.co/pLaMmvINhK — Shawn Layden (@ShawnLayden) October 10, 2018

Needless to say, fans are anticipating this change and waiting to see when the beta will kick off. But be warned — changing your name on PSN won’t necessarily make you a better gamer. Skills are still necessary.

We’ll let you know when Sony makes an announcement about the beta!