PlayStation Fined Over Third-Party Controller Practices

Video game controllers are an expensive investment, and it can be a lot cheaper going with a third-party option as opposed to a controller manufactured by PlayStation, Microsoft, or Nintendo. However, it seems PlayStation might have been making things harder on third-party manufacturers, preventing their controllers from operating properly. Autorite de la Concurrence has fined Sony 13.5 million euros (which translates to about $14.8 million) over practices related to third-party controllers. The French antitrust regulator claims that a 2015 measure meant to crack down on counterfeiting had an unintended impact on PS4 controllers manufactured without license from PlayStation.

Why is Sony Getting Fined?

Essentially, the fine boils down to two allegations: PlayStation's measures led to all unlicensed controllers disconnecting during system updates, while third-party manufacturers that were part of the licensing program faced no issues. This could damage the reputation of these unlicensed companies, as it might convince users that the issue was due to the manufacturer, rather than Sony. Autorite de la Concurrence also alleges that Sony was not open about the criteria required to join the official licensing program, even when companies made requests.

"Sony applied the criteria in a discretionary manner, even though access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections," Autorite de la Concurrence's statement claims.

Using Third-Party PlayStation Controllers

Third-party peripherals have always been eyed with distrust from video game consumers. The vast majority of these controllers are offered at a lower price point compared to their first-party counterparts, and that cheaper price point often leads to a perception of cheapness surrounding the product's quality. If Sony's practices really were making it seem like these controllers weren't working as advertised, it's easy to see how that could damage the perception surrounding the company. The language surrounding this fine makes it seem like this was not an intentional move on Sony's part. However, when coupled with the difficulty surrounding the licensing program, it's easy to see where some manufacturers would have been frustrated.

At this time, there has been no official statement from Sony about the fine from Autorite de la Concurrence. It's unclear if this has remained a problem on PS5, or if it was only an issue on PS4. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if there are changes made to the licensing program as a result. Giving consumers more choices in the controllers that can be used is a very good thing, and often third-party peripherals include features that aren't present in the official ones. If Sony makes it easier for companies to join the licensing program, that would instill more consumer faith in the product, while also ensuring that issues like this one don't return.

[H/T: Reuters, Video Games Chronicle, CPI]