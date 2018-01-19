PlayStation Flash Sale Is Live With Historic Low Prices for Three Days Only

Leave now, before your wallets are pillaged and emptied! It’s Friday, so you guys know exactly what’s about to happen. Another PlayStation Flash Sale has gone live, and since these bad boys only last for a few days, Sony is always pretty aggressive with its pricing. Right now there are so many incredible games on offer, and many of them you can grab for under $10. Shoot, there are several must-own games that you can grab for less than $5! You can find the landing page for the sale right here.

This is what we’re going to do. We’re going to list out the majority of games on sale, all nice and neat, since a really kind poster on ResetEra actually took the time to type them out for us (thanks Captain of Outer Space). We’re pretty sure the PlayStation Store is still updating, so this list might not even be complete, so make sure you click around yourself to see what you might like. After the list, we’ll make a few recommendations based on our own personal experience, just in case you’d like a little bit of curation. Deep breath — here we go!

PlayStation 4 Games:

Alchemic Jousts – $4.49 – 70% Off

Arcade Games Series 3-in-1 Pack – $3.99 – 50% Off

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off

Battleship – $4.94 – 67% Off

Beach Buggy Racing – $2.49 – 75% Off

Big Buck Hunter – $4.99 – 75% Off

Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off

Broforce – $3.74 – 75% Off

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $4.99 – 75% Off

PSVR/PS4 Catlateral Damage – $3.99 – 60% Off

Dark Cloud 2 – $4.94 – 67% Off

Daylight – $2.99 – 70% Off

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off

PSVR/PS4Discovery – $4.79 – 60% Off

Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49 – 75% Off

Frisky Business – $2.49 – 75% Off

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off

Goat Simulator – $3.99 – 60% Off

God Eater: Resurrection – $4.99 – 75% Off

Has-Been Heroes – $4.99 – 75% Off

Hidden Agenda – $4.99 – 75% Off – Smartphone app required

I am Bread – $3.24 – 75% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $4.99 – 80% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $4.99 – 80% Off

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $4.49 – 70% Off

Knack – $4.99 – 75% Off

Knowledge is Power – $4.99 – 75% Off – Smartphone app required

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99 – 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $4.99 – 75% Off

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $4.99 – 75% Off

LocoRoco Remastered – $4.94 – 67% Off

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 – 80% Off

Metal Slug Anthology – $4.99 – 75% Off

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99 – 75% Off

Monopoly Plus – $4.94 – 67% Off

Monster Jam: Crush It! – $4.99 – 75% Off

Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74 – 75% Off

Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99 – 75% Off

Necropolis – $4.49 – 85% Off

Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99 – 75% Off

Oxenfree – $4.99 – 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme – $4.83 – 78% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatar – $4.79 – 80% Off

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.94 – 67% Off

Psychonauts – $3.99 – 60% Off

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $4.99 – 75% Off

Pure Pool – $4.99 – 75% Off

Risk – $3.74 – 75% Off

Rogue Galaxy – $4.94 – 67% Off

Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $4.99 – 75% Off

Screencheat – $4.94 – 67% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $4.83 – 78% Off

PlayStation 3 Games

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $4.99 – 75% Off

DmC Devil May Cry – $4.99 – 75% Off

DuckTales: Remastered – $4.49 – 70% Off

Farming Simulator 15 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Goat Simulator – $3.99 – 60% Off

Just Cause 2 – $2.99 – 85% Off

Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season – $1.99 – 90% Off

LittleBigPlanet 3 – $3.99 – 60% Off

Monopoly Plus – $3.99 – 60% Off

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $2.49 – 75% Off

Pac-Man Chmpaionship Edition DX+ – $3.99 – 60% Off

Pac-Man Museum – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil 4 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off

Resident Evil 6 – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $4.99 – 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99 – 75% Off

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II – $4.99 – 75% Off

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off

Street Fighter X Tekken – $4.99 – 75% Off

Strider – $4.49 – 70% Off

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49 – 75% Off

Tomb Raider Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off

Cross-Buy Games:

PS4/Vita Bastion – $3.74 – 75% Off

PS4/Vita Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99 – 80% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami – $3.99 – 60% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $4.49 – 70% Off

PS4/Vita Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off

PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $4.49 – 70% Off

PS4/Vita Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99 – 80% Off

Vita Games:

God Eater: Resurrection – $4.99 – 75% Off

Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment – $4.99 – 75% Off

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $3.99 – 60% Off

Our Recommendations:

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst didn’t blow away the critics when it launched, but that was back when it was $59.99. For five bucks it’s a no-brainer for anyone who loves creative first-person adventures and story-driven games. Do you love to smile, and do you love adorable things? Then you need LocoRoco Remastered in your life, and it’s only five bucks as well. At five bucks each we recommend picking up both of the Jackbox Party Packs on sale. Life is Strange is another “must-own” at five bucks.

Load up, friends!