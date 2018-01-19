PlayStation Flash Sale Is Live With Historic Low Prices for Three Days Only

Leave now, before your wallets are pillaged and emptied! It’s Friday, so you guys know exactly what’s about to happen. Another PlayStation Flash Sale has gone live, and since these bad boys only last for a few days, Sony is always pretty aggressive with its pricing. Right now there are so many incredible games on offer, and many of them you can grab for under $10. Shoot, there are several must-own games that you can grab for less than $5! You can find the landing page for the sale right here.
This is what we’re going to do. We’re going to list out the majority of games on sale, all nice and neat, since a really kind poster on ResetEra actually took the time to type them out for us (thanks Captain of Outer Space). We’re pretty sure the PlayStation Store is still updating, so this list might not even be complete, so make sure you click around yourself to see what you might like. After the list, we’ll make a few recommendations based on our own personal experience, just in case you’d like a little bit of curation. Deep breath — here we go!
PlayStation 4 Games:
- Alchemic Jousts – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Arcade Games Series 3-in-1 Pack – $3.99 – 50% Off
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Battleship – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Beach Buggy Racing – $2.49 – 75% Off
- Big Buck Hunter – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Bound by Flame – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Broforce – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $4.99 – 75% Off
- PSVR/PS4 Catlateral Damage – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Dark Cloud 2 – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Daylight – $2.99 – 70% Off
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off
- PSVR/PS4Discovery – $4.79 – 60% Off
- Farming Simulator 15 – $7.49 – 75% Off
- Frisky Business – $2.49 – 75% Off
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Goat Simulator – $3.99 – 60% Off
- God Eater: Resurrection – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Has-Been Heroes – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Hidden Agenda – $4.99 – 75% Off – Smartphone app required
- I am Bread – $3.24 – 75% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $4.99 – 80% Off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $4.99 – 80% Off
- Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $4.49 – 70% Off
- Knack – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Knowledge is Power – $4.99 – 75% Off – Smartphone app required
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $2.99 – 85% Off
- Life is Strange Complete Season – $4.99 – 75% Off
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – $4.99 – 75% Off
- LocoRoco Remastered – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 – 80% Off
- Metal Slug Anthology – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Monopoly Plus – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Monster Jam: Crush It! – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Mother Russia Bleeds – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Necropolis – $4.49 – 85% Off
- Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Oxenfree – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme – $4.83 – 78% Off
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatar – $4.79 – 80% Off
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Psychonauts – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Pure Pool – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Risk – $3.74 – 75% Off
- Rogue Galaxy – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Screencheat – $4.94 – 67% Off
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power – $4.83 – 78% Off
PlayStation 3 Games
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $4.99 – 75% Off
DmC Devil May Cry – $4.99 – 75% Off
DuckTales: Remastered – $4.49 – 70% Off
Farming Simulator 15 – $4.99 – 75% Off
Goat Simulator – $3.99 – 60% Off
Just Cause 2 – $2.99 – 85% Off
Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off
Life is Strange Complete Season – $1.99 – 90% Off
LittleBigPlanet 3 – $3.99 – 60% Off
Monopoly Plus – $3.99 – 60% Off
Monster Jam Battlegrounds – $2.49 – 75% Off
Pac-Man Chmpaionship Edition DX+ – $3.99 – 60% Off
Pac-Man Museum – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil 4 – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $4.49 – 85% Off
Resident Evil 6 – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $4.99 – 75% Off
Resident Evil Revelations – $4.99 – 75% Off
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off
Star Wars The Force Unleashed II – $4.99 – 75% Off
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off
Street Fighter X Tekken – $4.99 – 75% Off
Strider – $4.49 – 70% Off
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49 – 75% Off
Tomb Raider Digital Edition – $1.99 – 90% Off
Cross-Buy Games:
- PS4/Vita Bastion – $3.74 – 75% Off
- PS4/Vita Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99 – 80% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami – $3.99 – 60% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $4.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Laser Disco Defenders – $4.99 – 50% Off
- PS4/PS3/Vita Metal Slug 3 – $4.49 – 70% Off
- PS4/Vita Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $2.99 – 80% Off
Vita Games:
- God Eater: Resurrection – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment – $4.99 – 75% Off
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $3.99 – 60% Off
Our Recommendations:
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst didn’t blow away the critics when it launched, but that was back when it was $59.99. For five bucks it’s a no-brainer for anyone who loves creative first-person adventures and story-driven games. Do you love to smile, and do you love adorable things? Then you need LocoRoco Remastered in your life, and it’s only five bucks as well. At five bucks each we recommend picking up both of the Jackbox Party Packs on sale. Life is Strange is another “must-own” at five bucks.
Load up, friends!