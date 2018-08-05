PlayStation Flash Sale Announced for This Weekend Only

There’s a PlayStation flash sale going on right now with games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Resident Evil 7, and Far Cry 5 among others, but the sale’s only going to last for the weekend.

In total, there are 36 different products in this PlayStation flash sale, some games making more than one appearance in forms such as the base Far Cry 5 and the DLC-filled Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition. The sale caters to a variety of interests in genres with everything from anime fighters to tactical shooters like Rainbow Six Siege and South Park games. The minimum discount that you’ll find is 20 percent on games like Yoku’s Island Express while others like Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition can be up to 60 percent off of the normal price.

Save up to 40% at PS Store during this weekend’s Flash Sale: https://t.co/onMHM9Qx58 pic.twitter.com/aZIPB08rKS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 4, 2018

If there are some games or bundles that you’ve been holding out on buying, you’ll want to pick them up during this sale before it ends on August 6. The bundles might be the better option if you’re planning on investing some serious time into them since the bundles’ much more expensive prices are now much closer to the price of a normal game. Take the Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition for example, a bundle that usually costs $109.99 and is now down to $65.99, a 40 percent reduction in price. The Ultimate Edition comes with much more than the base game with guaranteed DLC characters, some of which including Broly, Bardock, and Vegito Blue are already available. It comes with more than that as well though, the full list of contents shared on the game’s PlayStation Store listing.

The Ultimate Edition includes:

The game

FighterZ Pass (8 new characters)

Anime Music Pack (11 songs from the Anime, available 3/1/18)

Commentator Voice Pack (available 4/15/18)

Other deals like South Park: The Video Game Collection include more than just one game, this particular product wrapping both South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole into one bundle. Both of the games tell different stories but still let players take on a superhero alter-ego alongside the main characters of South Park. The bundle is currently available for $31.99, 60 percent off of the normal price that’s $79.99 outside of the flash sale.

PlayStation’s big sale is currently going on now with the sale scheduled to end early next week on August 6.