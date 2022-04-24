PlayStation Job Listing Hints At Heavy Focus on PC Games

✖

According to a new job listing, PlayStation appears to be expanding its efforts on PC. Over the last few years, Sony has put several major PlayStation first-party titles on PC. It all started with Horizon Zero Dawn, which appeared to be testing the waters for more PC ports. Once it proved to be successful, PlayStation began bringing over games like God of War, Days Gone, and some of the Uncharted games. As it stands, it appears to be a successful strategy and allows PlayStation a unique way to compete with Microsoft. While Microsoft has made Xbox a platform outside of just consoles, allowing its games on PC day one, PlayStation is putting older games on PC to entice players to come play its sequels on a console.

It seems like PlayStation has no plans to stop, though. A new job posting indicates the platform holder wants to hire someone to help lead and plan strategies for the PC division of PlayStation. Some responsibilities include working with partners like Epic and Steam, identifying ways for commercial growth for the division, and more. As of right now, PlayStation hasn't announced any major PC releases beyond the upcoming Uncharted collection, so it's not clear what games are next for the platform. It seems likely a series like The Last of Us or Spider-Man would be big hits on PC, but given they're such significant titles for Sony, they may want to continue to use them as potential lures to buy a PlayStation.

It's hard to imagine Sony will double down on PC as a day one platform, though. Although Microsoft has seen tremendous success with this, PlayStation's marquee exclusives consistently sell major numbers as console exclusives and are major reasons for people to buy a console. It makes more sense for PlayStation to use PC as a way to double dip on sales after they've died down on consoles and as a way to help market potential sequels.

[H/T ResetEra]