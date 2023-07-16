PlayStation Teams Up with Garofalo for Limited Edition “Play Your Pasta” Promo

We’ve seen all kinds of cross-over promotions where video games are involved. Of course, most know about things like Halo or World of Warcraft teaming up with Mountain Dew or Doritos for various marketing campaigns; however, sometimes the crossovers get even stranger. Recently, we learned that PlayStation is doing just that and partnering with Pasta Garofalo for its latest promo. The Italian-based pasta company is producing a limited-edition bag of pasta under the “Play Your Pasta” campaign that features pasta noodles that look like controller buttons on a PlayStation controller. There’s also a competition involved where players can take home the grand prize of a PS5 and a year’s supply of Pasta Garofalo, though it’s not completely clear if the contest winner needs to be from Italy or not given the partnership is with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy.

Either way, it’s certainly a fun way to promote both PlayStation and Pasta Garofalo in Italy. All you need to do to participate in the contest is log into the website and fill out a weekly quiz. The quizzes will take place over the course of four weeks. Each quiz has two questions. One is related to pasta and the other is PlayStation-themed, giving fans of either product a chance to become an instant winner. If you win that, you’ll get either a Garofalo Gift Box or a PSN Gift Card. Each time you answer the questions correctly, you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing for the PS5 and a year’s supply of pasta, giving you four chances to enter.

There’s also an accompanying Instagram campaign, that gives fans yet another way to enter. All you need to do for this version is upload a photo that puts “the world of Pasta Garofalo and the PlayStation together, use the special #PlayYourPasta format, upload it to your feed making it public, tag a friend of yours, and add the hashtag #PlayYourPasta.” This will give you another entry into the grand prize draw.

While this PlayStation promo might not apply to everyone across the world, it’s definitely a fun one for eligible players. It’s also not the only good news for Sony fans in recent days, as the company announced that it has entered a “binding agreement” with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.