PlayStation Access Controller Release Date and Price Announced

Sony has today announced the release date and price for its upcoming PlayStation Access controller, which will be compatible with PS5 consoles. Over the past few years, accessibility has become a larger focus for video game manufacturers and developers around the globe. In the pursuit of making games more accessible to a wider audience, companies like Microsoft have released their own unique controllers that allow those with various disabilities to play games that they normally wouldn't be able to experience. Now, PlayStation is set to finally release its own controller of this type in the final month of 2023.

Shared on the PlayStation Blog today, it was revealed that the PlayStation Access controller is set to launch later this year on December 6. The controller itself will retail for $89.99 and is set to go live for pre-order at the end of next week on July 21 via PlayStation Direct and other retailers. Compared to a normal controller, this Access model will come with a variety of different buttons and stick caps to make it highly customizable. Essentially, the point of the PlayStation Access controller is that it can be reconfigured in numerous different ways to accommodate those who can't use the PS5's standard DualSense controller.

You can get a deeper look at everything the PlayStation Access controller is capable of in this new video below:

The PlayStation Access controller happens to be one of many new pieces of hardware that Sony is releasing for the PS5 this year. Earlier in 2023, PlayStation let loose the DualSense Edge, which is a higher-end version of the standard DualSense that features customizable parts. Outside of these controllers, Sony also recently unveiled what it's calling "Project Q", which is a cloud-based streaming device that can be used to play PS5 games in a handheld manner. And if all of these new accessories weren't enough, Sony is also rumored to be releasing a new model of the PlayStation 5 itself later this year that will feature a detachable disc drive. Sony itself hasn't confirmed these rumors just yet, but in all likelihood, we could see this version of the console revealed before long.

