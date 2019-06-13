Playstation Users Furious PlayStation Network Is Down

Earlier today, the PlayStation Network went down, disabling many of the PlayStation 4’s features. At the moment, the outage isn’t affecting everyone, but many players are reporting issues to the point that PlayStation had to address the issue.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the service will be completely back up, but PlayStation is well aware of the issue and is working hard to get things all fixed. That said, as you would expect, many PlayStation gamers aren’t pleased and are vexing this displeasure all over Twitter.

I just wanted to play some overwatch and relax but nope — Alex Ramos (@AlexRam64683293) June 13, 2019

I’m so annoyed my mates are still online but I’m not and I’m the better gamer…… now I know what it feels like to having withdrawals 🤣 #psn please hurry I’m helping few mates on #division2 #UbisoftStarPlayers — kayleigh selby (@KayleighSelby) June 13, 2019

Psn is always terrible needs to be free for how often it goes down xbox hardly ever goes down man up psn — Brandon Ratliff (@Brandon052986) June 13, 2019

These are the specific moments why I regret buying digital/drm games. PC gaming DRM free is looking very nice lately. @pcgamer — Sone Bone (@SonneBone) June 13, 2019

Wow the PlayStation Network servers are down and I’m extremely pissed — quethepromoter & im from Southside (@QueThePromoter) June 13, 2019

Well, the playstation network is down. Annoyingly I was downloading elder scrolls online at a whopping 14 hour download time. I thought it was something I did…so I deleted it. Feel my pain @AskPS_UK @PlayStationEU — 🅰️ᓿᗫᖻ (@AidanStreet) June 13, 2019

PlayStation network always down smh — BIG Gambino (@Gotti_Gambino) June 4, 2019

@PlayStation get your shit together. If you care about your customers give everyone a free day of playstation plus. Never mind I’m down with your shit I’m going back to xbox — Drewmoney420 (@drewmoney420) June 13, 2019

For updates, be sure to check the official Ask PlayStation Twitter page or keep an eye on this page, which provides a live update on what’s working and not working. Of course, we will be sure to update this page as the story develops.