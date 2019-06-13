Gaming

Playstation Users Furious PlayStation Network Is Down

Earlier today, the PlayStation Network went down, disabling many of the PlayStation 4’s features. […]

Earlier today, the PlayStation Network went down, disabling many of the PlayStation 4’s features. At the moment, the outage isn’t affecting everyone, but many players are reporting issues to the point that PlayStation had to address the issue.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when the service will be completely back up, but PlayStation is well aware of the issue and is working hard to get things all fixed. That said, as you would expect, many PlayStation gamers aren’t pleased and are vexing this displeasure all over Twitter.

For updates, be sure to check the official Ask PlayStation Twitter page or keep an eye on this page, which provides a live update on what’s working and not working. Of course, we will be sure to update this page as the story develops.

