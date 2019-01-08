PlayStation Now Adds 9 New Games for January

PlayStation wants to kick off the new year right and because of that, Sony has added a whopping nine new titles to its PlayStation Now line-up. The latest additions pack quite a punch, especially with a new Metro game on the horizon and Prey being met with such enthusiasm.

For those excited to get their game on, here’s the full list of new games making their way over into the PlayStation Now Library:

Chess Ultra (PS4)

God Eater 2: Rage Burst

Lock’s Quest

Metro 2033 Redux

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Prey

Project Cars 2

Skydrift

Thunder Wolves

As Sony looks forward to the new month, they also took a moment to reflect back on some of the most popular titles downloaded during the month of December last year, including the first Red Dead Redemption in the Rockstar franchise:

Mafia III

For Honor

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Steep

Sniper Elite IV

Mortal Kombat

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The most recent entry into the PlayStation Blog also wants to entice those that haven’t tried out PlayStation Now to do so with a free trial, “If you haven’t tried PlayStation Now yet, now’s the perfect time to give it a spin with the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC.” You can learn more about that right here.

It’s a great way to check out the games you’re interested in without having to commit to those $60 price tags. “PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of over 650 games, with streaming for all games and download access to most PS4 games.”What titles would you like to see added to the PlayStation Now library? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for all of those gaming dreams and wishes!